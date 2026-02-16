Time For A Logo Design Change?

With the new EVERYTHING, I feel it's high time for another logo design change. Do you agree?The following is an AI generated data of all the logo changes throughout the years...Here's a timeline of the major logo changes based on historical records:1966–1973: The original logo debuted with the team's inaugural season in the AFL. It featured a cartoonish aqua/turquoise dolphin leaping through an orange sunburst, wearing a white football helmet with an orange "M." Minor tweaks occurred in placement (e.g., dolphin centering in 1967 before reverting), but the design stayed largely the same. This version is iconic for the early success, including the 1972 perfect season.1974–1989 (or up to ~1996 in some variations): A refinement moved the dolphin slightly for better centering and overlap with the sunburst (head often protruding). Colors were adjusted (brighter orange sun, more defined helmet and "M"). It remained very similar to the original, becoming emblematic of the Don Shula era.1997–2012: The most dramatic change until then—a bolder, more aggressive redesign. The dolphin became sharper, more three-dimensional, and "meaner" (often described as having a game face), with enhanced shading and a modernized look while keeping the helmet and sunburst. This aligned with a shift toward a competitive identity under coaches like Jimmy Johnson.2013–present: Unveiled in 2013 as part of a full rebranding (leaked early but officially rolled out). The helmet was removed for a sleeker, more naturalistic dolphin in a dynamic upward pose. The sunburst was simplified or stylized, emphasizing a modern, streamlined aesthetic. This is the current primary logo, with minor tweaks over the years (e.g., uniform integrations in 2018), but no major overhaul.No official major logo change has occurred since 2013 as of 2026.Is it time (NOW!?) for a new logo design-- being that we all in a rebuilding season in 2026-27?For the new design, I would like to see the logo of the dolphin holding a football between it's fins. Something similar to the logo below...