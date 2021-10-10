 Time for Palardy to Go | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Time for Palardy to Go

S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
15,407
Reaction score
5,405
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
Yeah, in a game where we got schooled, Palardy wasn't the reason why the defense couldn't stop anyone, but the guy has probably had more chances than any other in the league to punt, and he's almost without fail kicked about as bad as you do every time.

Look, I know we got bigger problems than the freaking punter, but he's doing as bad of a job as any player on the team, he's the most easily replaced player that could be cut, and a team that is as bad as we are needs players to be cut.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
8,619
Reaction score
7,760
Location
Ft. Myers
Ya man, I can kick the ball further in my ****ing back yard.

This guy blows.
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
6,068
Reaction score
2,929
My goodness, he’s terrible. What was the thought process there? I have a hard time remembering a worst Dolphin punter in over 45 years as a fan.
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Starter
Joined
Nov 22, 2017
Messages
4,163
Reaction score
4,452
Age
40
Location
Tampa
I agree that players need to be cut. Iggy, Wilson, Jackson the list can go on.

That was the first time that I have seen Brady play in person. The Dolphins never had a chance. He is too damn good with a stacked offense. I saw him read the field, ridiculous.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom