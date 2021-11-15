Time for Real Changes With Officials

SF Dolphin Fan
- May 27, 2005
- 19,743
- 20,806
Had a chance to just sit back and watch a few games yesterday. I came away thinking the NFL really needs to make some changes in terms of officials.
Just recently, there was the issue in the Bears game, (the official hip thing) which should never happen. So many games now are affected by missed calls.
The solution? First, I think the NFL needs to hire and train officials. Secondly, I think officials calls should be reviewable. Thirdly, an evaluation system needs to be put in place for officials. Keep the best of the best.
The technology is there to see virtually every angle on a play. The camera crews are amazing. Why not use this technology to get as close as possible to the correct call?
Maybe each team gets four challenges, rather than three. So we aren't slowing down the game.
