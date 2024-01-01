Time for the fan base to rally!

There is no other way to describe yesterday's loss as anything other than absolutely brutal. We are all bummed out and disappointed. But now is the time to face adversity and rally as a fan base. We can STILL win the division and host two playoff games (if we win next Sunday and the WC round)



Season ticket members- please make every effort to attend the game (I know it's tough with work the next day). If you sell your tickets, please try to directly sell them to a Dolphins fan!



This season isn't over! I totally get everyone being down in the dumps today. I'm 30, and it seems like we've lost most of these high stakes games in my lifetime. But we've also won big games at the end of the year in our last 3 playoff seasons (Jets last year, at Jets and at Bills in 2016 and at Jets in 2008)



The high we experienced after the Dallas win was great. The high at 11:30 PM next Sunday will be even greater. Fins Up!