Time for the fan base to rally!

sap1993

sap1993

Sep 6, 2013
124
235
Tampa
There is no other way to describe yesterday's loss as anything other than absolutely brutal. We are all bummed out and disappointed. But now is the time to face adversity and rally as a fan base. We can STILL win the division and host two playoff games (if we win next Sunday and the WC round)

Season ticket members- please make every effort to attend the game (I know it's tough with work the next day). If you sell your tickets, please try to directly sell them to a Dolphins fan!

This season isn't over! I totally get everyone being down in the dumps today. I'm 30, and it seems like we've lost most of these high stakes games in my lifetime. But we've also won big games at the end of the year in our last 3 playoff seasons (Jets last year, at Jets and at Bills in 2016 and at Jets in 2008)

The high we experienced after the Dallas win was great. The high at 11:30 PM next Sunday will be even greater. Fins Up!
 
Like your optimism but we literally have no team to compete. Almost half of our talent is out or playing at less than 70%
 
Likely guys out :

Offense:
————
Waddle
Hunt
Mostert?

Defense
————
Chubb
X
Baker

Any guys coming back from injury likely to play?
 
Hopefully. Hard rock will be full of fin fans and not over run with bill fans
 
I think Baker makes it back, just not real thrilled with recent precedent on guys getting reintroduced on that defense after a layoff. But after that debacle, all hands on deck. Hopefully things line up so we send those fools home to Buttflow for a l-o-o-n-n-n-n-g-g-g offseason.
 
Riley was moronic how he kept falling for the same thing over and over yesterday
 
Yea I’m breaking out the Czonka jersey for the remainder of the season. I feel I can project my physicality through the TV.
 
