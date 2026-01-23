 Time is a flat circle | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Time is a flat circle

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
2,800
Reaction score
2,743
I had just barely gained football awareness and understanding at my early age down here in Mexico when Shula retired and we started the JJ era.

Hafley was brought up under Wannstedt. It's funny because I started following this board around the end of the Wannstedt era.

I think this has Marino and Aikman written all over. They picked the one guy that runs JJ's defensive philosophy.

I think that more than Packers south we are gonna be the 90's Cowboys, through the 2000s Dolphins lens, of a Dave Wannstedt former assistant.

Be on the look-out for a Washington Hogs type of offense Wannstedt predicated too.

Large OL, power running game with a slight resemblence of WC passing concepts however, low volume and very situational.

You need a QB that can consistently throw in obvious passing situations, with little rythm, lots of pressure and survive.

Or do you all think we will stick to the Shanahan WC because of our current roster and the LaFleur influence?

Marino and Aikman played under JJ. If they went out of their way to specifically target an HC with a JJ connection I think they're specially going to want to understand the side of the ball they played.

I think they are going to want a QB and an offense that also resembles what they were used to during their playing careers.
 
Carne Asada said:
I had just barely gained football awareness and understanding at my early age down here in Mexico when Shula retired and we started the JJ era.

Hafley was brought up under Wannstedt. It's funny because I started following this board around the end of the Wannstedt era.

I think this has Marino and Aikman written all over. They picked the one guy that runs JJ's defensive philosophy.

I think that more than Packers south we are gonna be the 90's Cowboys, through the 2000s Dolphins lens, of a Dave Wannstedt former assistant.

Be on the look-out for a Washington Hogs type of offense Wannstedt predicated too.

Large OL, power running game with a slight resemblence of WC passing concepts however, low volume and very situational.

You need a QB that can consistently throw in obvious passing situations, with little rythm, lots of pressure and survive.

Or do you all think we will stick to the Shanahan WC because of our current roster and the LaFleur influence?

Marino and Aikman played under JJ. If they went out of their way to specifically target an HC with a JJ connection I think they're specially going to want to understand the side of the ball they played.

I think they are going to want a QB and an offense that also resembles what they were used to during their playing careers.
Click to expand...
Best guess is Miami closely resembles Green Bay and San Francisco. Both in talent acquisition and in style of play.

While Hafley spent some time with Wannstedt, I think it was his toughness and connection with Sullivan that ultimately got him hired in Miami.

For those who watched Green Bay more than I did, how was Hafley's defense different from what the Packers did prior to his time there?
 
At this point this operation seems so normal. I’m not sure how to deal with that.

Nice season 1 True Detective reference BTW. An all time great show.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom