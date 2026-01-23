Time is a flat circle

I had just barely gained football awareness and understanding at my early age down here in Mexico when Shula retired and we started the JJ era.



Hafley was brought up under Wannstedt. It's funny because I started following this board around the end of the Wannstedt era.



I think this has Marino and Aikman written all over. They picked the one guy that runs JJ's defensive philosophy.



I think that more than Packers south we are gonna be the 90's Cowboys, through the 2000s Dolphins lens, of a Dave Wannstedt former assistant.



Be on the look-out for a Washington Hogs type of offense Wannstedt predicated too.



Large OL, power running game with a slight resemblence of WC passing concepts however, low volume and very situational.



You need a QB that can consistently throw in obvious passing situations, with little rythm, lots of pressure and survive.



Or do you all think we will stick to the Shanahan WC because of our current roster and the LaFleur influence?



Marino and Aikman played under JJ. If they went out of their way to specifically target an HC with a JJ connection I think they're specially going to want to understand the side of the ball they played.



I think they are going to want a QB and an offense that also resembles what they were used to during their playing careers.