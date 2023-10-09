 Time of possession | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Time of possession

The giants had the ball for 36 minutes and we had it for 24 minutes.
I understand that we can score quickly and this may be a somewhat reproducible stat going forward.
That offense does have your defense on the field more and I wonder what changes you make.
Is zone more “resting” on players? Do you need more defensive rotational guys than other teams?
Interesting problem to deal with.
 
The giants could possess the ball for 58 minutes once we win.
 
The bend but dont break mentality will keep them on the field longer.

We score fast even if we run it every play.

I also think our last 3 drives skewed the ToP a bit. Not sure if McDaniel was trying to go easy on them, or we just sucked.

If we can tighten up coverage in the secondary, I think we can get off the field easier.
 
The Dolphins had two offensive TD‘s which took them less than one minute to score. While scoring that fast certainly means the defense has less time to rest, it is a problem that I have no doubt MCDaniel is happy to deal with.

With the speed the Dolphins have on offense and how quickly they can score from anywhere on the field, the defense will end up on the field for longer periods of time than the offense in most games.

Even with the huge difference in time of possession yesterday, the Dolphins defense still only gave up 3 FG’s and two of those FG’s were after turnovers by the offense, giving the Giants the advantage of a short field to contend with.
 
