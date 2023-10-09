Time of possession

Jssanto
Club Member
The giants had the ball for 36 minutes and we had it for 24 minutes.
I understand that we can score quickly and this may be a somewhat reproducible stat going forward.
That offense does have your defense on the field more and I wonder what changes you make.
Is zone more “resting” on players? Do you need more defensive rotational guys than other teams?
Interesting problem to deal with.
