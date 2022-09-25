 Time outs are so valuable..... and didnt the Jills nurse a few of them...? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Time outs are so valuable..... and didnt the Jills nurse a few of them...?

Just a call out on Coach...

1)We lose a timeout on first play of game with challenge.

2)After Waddle's beauty on 3rd and 17 we burned TWO timeouts while we were at the 5 and half yrd line. It worked out for us, but those Time outs are invaluable assets to us.

Lastly- No doubt there were injurys - but no one can tell me that the Jills werent milking it a little. Take just the Knox play, seriously he had to get his hammy massaged 3 yrds from the
Jills sidelines? Get off the field. They did that on a range of plays.....
 
Bills got free timeouts.

But yeah coach needs to clean up the timeout situation and the illegal man down field stuff.
 
