Time outs are so valuable..... and didnt the Jills nurse a few of them...?

AJDUHEJETKILLER
AJ DUHE JET KILLER
- Joined
- Feb 1, 2008
- Messages
- 656
- Reaction score
- 521
Just a call out on Coach...
1)We lose a timeout on first play of game with challenge.
2)After Waddle's beauty on 3rd and 17 we burned TWO timeouts while we were at the 5 and half yrd line. It worked out for us, but those Time outs are invaluable assets to us.
Lastly- No doubt there were injurys - but no one can tell me that the Jills werent milking it a little. Take just the Knox play, seriously he had to get his hammy massaged 3 yrds from the
Jills sidelines? Get off the field. They did that on a range of plays.....
