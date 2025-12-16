 Time to Bench Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Time to Bench Tua

Stinks Big Cat GIF by Barstool Sports
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
Out of the playoffs. Tua stinks. Wasting reps on him. Time to see what Ewers can do these last 3 meaningless games
Click to expand...
Exactly! Plus this game proved once and for all that McMoron has to go as well. How many national prime time embarrassments is Ross going to put up with? This entire regime needs to be taken down.
 
DrMultimedia said:
I still wish I really knew who made the decision on picking him over others. Did anyone ever say they made the call?
Click to expand...
I'm sure it was a combo of all three stooges. ross, grier, and can't think of his name right now but ross' president dude... shoot, I'm having a brain fart
 
Dorfdad said:
Agree but McNugget is fighting for his life. He won't play a rookie unless forced or told now that his job is safe.
Click to expand...
He may indeed be fighting for his life…that’s why if I’m McD I throw Tua under the bus and start someone else….thereby implying Tua is the reason we’ve sucked yet again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom