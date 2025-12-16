Time to Bench Tua

Dolph N.Fan
Out of the playoffs. Tua stinks. Wasting reps on him. Time to see what Ewers can do these last 3 meaningless games
Agree but McNugget is fighting for his life. He won't play a rookie unless forced or told now that his job is safe.
I agree but its not happening. McD is desperately trying to save his job. He is not putting his job security in the hands of a rookie QB.Out of the playoffs. Tua stinks. Wasting reps on him. Time to see what Ewers can do these last 3 meaningless games
Or me. For a mere $100k I'll sign. Never played QB, but I can lose less yardage on a play.Out of the playoffs. Tua stinks. Wasting reps on him. Time to see what Ewers can do these last 3 meaningless games
I still wish I really knew who made the decision on picking him over others. Did anyone ever say they made the call?Get him off this effing team ASAP. Ross you dumb phucking imbecile... get him off this team
Exactly! Plus this game proved once and for all that McMoron has to go as well. How many national prime time embarrassments is Ross going to put up with? This entire regime needs to be taken down.Out of the playoffs. Tua stinks. Wasting reps on him. Time to see what Ewers can do these last 3 meaningless games
I'm sure it was a combo of all three stooges. ross, grier, and can't think of his name right now but ross' president dude... shoot, I'm having a brain fartI still wish I really knew who made the decision on picking him over others. Did anyone ever say they made the call?
He may indeed be fighting for his life…that’s why if I’m McD I throw Tua under the bus and start someone else….thereby implying Tua is the reason we’ve sucked yet again.Agree but McNugget is fighting for his life. He won't play a rookie unless forced or told now that his job is safe.