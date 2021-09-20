Time to Burn Down the House??!!

I think the most disappointing aspect in our loss to Buffalo is that it shows this team is not progressing in talent. I did not think the fins would win today but I expected a closer football game and indications of a team on the upward rise. I have said it before and I say it again. The root problem with the Miami Dolphins is the front office. I am not willing to throw Coach Flores into that category yet as his team has not quit on him yet. I do think it is time to swing the microscope and start looking at those responsible for player personnel selections. The team has given benefit of the doubt as to bad picks and dismissed them from Grier's resume but I think with the recent exploits, it is fair to correlate them to his current selections. Let's face it, no matter what QB we put back there, they are going to get hurt with this bunch. This sounds like Tannehill 2.0 and yes, Grier was a part of the problem back then just as he is today. I have posted a litany of player selections he has whiffed on and he his batting average is below par. Grier has no idea how to select an offensive line. This has been a constant theme and the past and continues today. The common trait, Grier has been involved. This is year three of a rebuild and unfortunately, we are no closer to being a winning football franchise. We will be looking at another rebuild this offseason.