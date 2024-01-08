Time to call out the fanbase

I knew it was going to happen, everyone knew it was going to happen. The biggest home game since 2008, the playoff game against the Ravens, the fans did not show up and it was the opposing team's home field. Several Bills players mentioned this at the end of the game.



I know what you're already going to say. "The Dolphins have to give us a reason to show up". Tonight WAS the reason.



The ball wasn't even kicked yet and the first thing Mike Tirico has to say is "Welcome to a Bills Mafia invasion of Miami" or something of that sort. Absolutely embarrassing.



I feel they are almost better off not playing a home playoff game and save the embarrassment of being humiliated on national television again. Buffalo or Pittsburgh would have dominated the stadium.



This team will never have a home field advantage during a playoff run and the playoffs. The heat isn't a factor, teams have already been conditioned by then and the Dolphins have a fanbase that doesn't show up.