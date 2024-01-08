 Time to call out the fanbase | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Time to call out the fanbase

bigfoot

bigfoot

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 13, 2022
Messages
1,580
Reaction score
4,908
Age
37
Location
woods
I knew it was going to happen, everyone knew it was going to happen. The biggest home game since 2008, the playoff game against the Ravens, the fans did not show up and it was the opposing team's home field. Several Bills players mentioned this at the end of the game.

I know what you're already going to say. "The Dolphins have to give us a reason to show up". Tonight WAS the reason.

The ball wasn't even kicked yet and the first thing Mike Tirico has to say is "Welcome to a Bills Mafia invasion of Miami" or something of that sort. Absolutely embarrassing.

I feel they are almost better off not playing a home playoff game and save the embarrassment of being humiliated on national television again. Buffalo or Pittsburgh would have dominated the stadium.

This team will never have a home field advantage during a playoff run and the playoffs. The heat isn't a factor, teams have already been conditioned by then and the Dolphins have a fanbase that doesn't show up.
 
It's always like that in Miami especially with east coast teams, and especially New Yorkers, there are a lot of people from up north who live in Miami area.
 
Travesty, shameful, pathetic.

Ashamed to be a Dolphins fan tonight.

Absolutely Ashamed.
 
The LA Rams were able to win a Superbowl without any real home field advantage.

If anything, the Dolphins organization should do what they were suspected of doing: pay fans to attend games.
 
It seems to always be on the away side. Do we really have a season ticket waiting list? I’m skeptical that any Miami fan would want to buy season tickets on the side exposed to the sun.
 
phinfan13 said:
The LA Rams were able to win a Superbowl without any real home field advantage.

If anything, the Dolphins organization should do what they were suspected of doing: pay fans to attend games.
Click to expand...
The Rams aren't a "legendary franchise" who have been in one place for 60 years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom