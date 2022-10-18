 Time to Change the Challenge Rule | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Time to Change the Challenge Rule

Here is my proposal which would better th game of pro football:
Teams get UNLIMITED challenges in a game as long as they win their challenge. However, as soon as a team loses a challenge, they no longer have the right to challenge in the game. A team could have 15 challenges in a game if they kept winning th challengs. This would be a great improvement to the NFL.
 
