Time to Ease Off the Dolphins OL

I've grown tired of seeing many posters continually criticize our OL with never a good word and just focus on new players. It does get old.

Last year Williams and Hunt played 18 games and were very good. Armstead was in mostly 14 and was the same. Few mention that or the importance of keeping them.

Jackson was only in for 2 and Liam for 10 (a few coming back early from injury). We shuffled in Little, Jones, etc. and were OK.

For those not watching, we threw for 4700 yards and 30 TDs. Our Dynamic Duo had 3000 yards and they were not dink and dunk throws. We were a passing team and with a non athletic Tua only had 35 sacks.

Give the OL a break
 
I think it's just a soft target for the unimaginative. They think the roster should be perfect with no holes in it. That seems quite unrealistic. They'll be tended to.
 
Let's not forget Miami was 2nd to last in rushing attempts (390) and still rushed for 1686 as team. The running game wasn't limited by any means, if you acknowledge McDaniel's comment of "I simply didn't call enough running plays" you have reason to believe he will try and balance it out this year.

We also had our two best rusher out for several games in Wilson and Mostert. The O-Line is much improved overall, I think people have forgot years 2011 thru 2019, absolutely horrible line play.
 
Poor coaching did them no favors last year but more talent is needed. A stud guard would go a long way in getting this line respectable and I wouldn't mind using #51 to find one
 
I agree with this. Guys like Armstead will be good in any system while damn near every other player needs to be coached to a scheme that fits their strengths. Fins haven't done that for a long time.

McD seems to be a guy who coaches players to their strengths so I have to assume he's spent a lot of the off-season reviewing OL
 
I mean all three of our QBs were hurt and had to leave a game at some point last season. When Tua was out, I don’t think Teddy made it through a full game without getting hurt and Skylar coming in. I believe the following game Skylar was hurt and Teddy had to go back in. Despite having Armstead, Williams and Hunt or OL graded out as one of the worst units in pass-pro reps last season. As other posters have stated, the unit has been consistently below average every single season since Johnathan Martin blew the OL up with the bullying scandal.
 
