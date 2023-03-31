Time to Ease Off the Dolphins OL

I've grown tired of seeing many posters continually criticize our OL with never a good word and just focus on new players. It does get old.



Last year Williams and Hunt played 18 games and were very good. Armstead was in mostly 14 and was the same. Few mention that or the importance of keeping them.



Jackson was only in for 2 and Liam for 10 (a few coming back early from injury). We shuffled in Little, Jones, etc. and were OK.



For those not watching, we threw for 4700 yards and 30 TDs. Our Dynamic Duo had 3000 yards and they were not dink and dunk throws. We were a passing team and with a non athletic Tua only had 35 sacks.



Give the OL a break