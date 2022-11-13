 Time to give Grier some credit | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Time to give Grier some credit

1972forever

Grier has taken his share of criticism on this forum, including from me. Yet he has also made some great decisions over the last three years which have led to this team being the team it is today.

First he drafted Tua with the fifth pick in the 2020 draft. Funny how no one is complaining that he should have drafted Herbert anymore.
While Jackson so far hasn’t worked out on the OL and Iggy appears to be a lost cause. Grier selected Hunt in the second round of the 2020 draft and he is one of the best guards in the NFL now.
R Davis and Brandon Jones were selected in that draft and both have been valuable players for the defense when healthy.

In the 2021 draft he added Waddle, Phillips, and Holland and they are all valuable starters on this team. He also signed Robert Jones as an undrafted free and he is now playing at a high level as the Dolphins starting LG.

After trading for Hill and having no first or second round draft pick, he was still able to find and sign Kotou as an undrafted free agent and he has been the top rated CB for the Dolphins this season.

Along with the trade for Hill, he signed Armstead and Williams in free agency and both of them have been huge upgrades for the offensive line. He signed Mostert and when the signing of Edmonds didn’t work out, he traded for Jeff Wilson, which has been a huge upgrade at the RB position.

He also was able to trade for Chubb, while getting rid of Edmonds contract by including him in the trade with the Broncos.

Of course the best thing he has done is to convince Ross to fire Flores and hire McDaniel. So while he has certainly made mistakes as the teams GM. He deserves a lot of the credit in regards to how far this team has come since the rebuild began after the 2018 season.
 
Atila - the freshmaker.
Yeah, I've also been critical of him too. I've never hated the guy, but have always found him to be truly mediocre which by no coincidence, was reflective of our constant 7-9 / 8-8 / 9-7 type seasons.

He has been garbage at finding OL talent, that is truly his weakness. With that said, I think he has been awesome at finding good late round and undrafted talent and many other strengths including having the humility to surround himself with talented people in the front office as well.

With that said, he is truly deserving of MASSIVE praise for putting together the best Dolphins teams I have personally ever watched in my 28+ years of watching football.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

I think there's a pretty good argument that Tua was the best quarterback in that 2020 draft.

Agree, the Wilson trade looks huge. Suddenly, the offense has a dynamic passing game and a competitive run game.
 
laxcoach

Pirate Lacrosse King
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I think there's a pretty good argument that Tua was the best quarterback in that 2020 draft.

Agree, the Wilson trade looks huge. Suddenly, the offense has a dynamic passing game and a competitive run game.
Burrow getting to the super bowl with that clown as his HC deserves some respect.
 
AdamD13

This site needs to make up it’s mind what story it’s going to go with.

I read Grier gets the players his coaches want and that would mean giving Flores and McD credit.

And I also read in threads like these Grier goes rogue, including getting the HC fired, and the HCs are just along for the ride.

To me, it’s somewhat comical anyone thinks they know the actual dynamics that took place that we are not privileged to see.
 
daryl

Non-contributors like Igbo, Jackson, Eichenberg, Long, and Deiter are his “what could have been” picks. Had to back fill with pricey free agents. The time is now for Grier’s legacy to be cemented.
 
laxcoach said:
Burrow getting to the super bowl with that clown as his HC deserves some respect.
Burrow is an excellent QB too but I am happy with Tua and his skill set works perfectly in the offense MCDaniel has implemented in Miami.
 
