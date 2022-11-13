Time to give Grier some credit

Grier has taken his share of criticism on this forum, including from me. Yet he has also made some great decisions over the last three years which have led to this team being the team it is today.



First he drafted Tua with the fifth pick in the 2020 draft. Funny how no one is complaining that he should have drafted Herbert anymore.

While Jackson so far hasn’t worked out on the OL and Iggy appears to be a lost cause. Grier selected Hunt in the second round of the 2020 draft and he is one of the best guards in the NFL now.

R Davis and Brandon Jones were selected in that draft and both have been valuable players for the defense when healthy.



In the 2021 draft he added Waddle, Phillips, and Holland and they are all valuable starters on this team. He also signed Robert Jones as an undrafted free and he is now playing at a high level as the Dolphins starting LG.



After trading for Hill and having no first or second round draft pick, he was still able to find and sign Kotou as an undrafted free agent and he has been the top rated CB for the Dolphins this season.



Along with the trade for Hill, he signed Armstead and Williams in free agency and both of them have been huge upgrades for the offensive line. He signed Mostert and when the signing of Edmonds didn’t work out, he traded for Jeff Wilson, which has been a huge upgrade at the RB position.



He also was able to trade for Chubb, while getting rid of Edmonds contract by including him in the trade with the Broncos.



Of course the best thing he has done is to convince Ross to fire Flores and hire McDaniel. So while he has certainly made mistakes as the teams GM. He deserves a lot of the credit in regards to how far this team has come since the rebuild began after the 2018 season.