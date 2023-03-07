 Time to give up the 2 first round picks for Lamar? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Time to give up the 2 first round picks for Lamar?

Give up 2 first round picks for Lamar?

  • Yes

    Votes: 4 10.5%

  • No

    Votes: 34 89.5%
  • Total voters
    38
allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,499
Reaction score
2,298
Well he was franchised today.
I LOVE Tua. But his concussions are very concerning. I know Lamar has some injuries in the past. But concussions can end a career fast.
What say you.
Two firsts which would be late firsts from us if Lamar does his thing is nothing to worry about with a STUD like Lamar.
 
allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,499
Reaction score
2,298
We can do some restructuring of contracts to put us in place to make an offer.
 
Sticky Gloves

Sticky Gloves

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 25, 2022
Messages
527
Reaction score
864
Age
38
Location
Arizona
John813

John813

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
2,011
Reaction score
2,422
Can't offer sheet him?

It would have to be where the Dolphins and Ravens come to an agreement to trade for him and Lamar accepts and signs the tag, unless the 24 and 25 can be in play. But that's unfair to other teams and the Ravens.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
9,899
Reaction score
8,348
I'm on the keep Tua train until the end of the line, but remember if you did give 2 1st round picks for Jackson, you could likely recoup 1 of those 1st round picks when you trade Tua. Might even get a 1st and a 2nd or 3rd if a team is willing to take a chance on a good young qb.. In that case, you would be swapping Jackson for Tua and the true cost would be swapping a 1st for a 2nd or 3rd and of course the giant contract you would have to pay Jackson. The risk is in a year or two you could find yourself paying a lot more for a qb that's not as good as the one you traded away.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
10,925
Reaction score
17,590
Location
Allentown, Pa
Its something for people to talk about.

I am not going to waste my time talk about because I am 110% positive this won't happen.

But by all means, let the gossip mill churn. Again, he's not coming to Miami. Huff and puff and tell me he might, I don't care.

Lamar Jackson is not going to be the QB of the Miami Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa is going to be the QB of the Miami Dolphins for awhile.

But ya, keep spewing garbage from your keyboards.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom