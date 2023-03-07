Time to give up the 2 first round picks for Lamar?

allsilverdreams
Well he was franchised today.
I LOVE Tua. But his concussions are very concerning. I know Lamar has some injuries in the past. But concussions can end a career fast.
What say you.
Two firsts which would be late firsts from us if Lamar does his thing is nothing to worry about with a STUD like Lamar.
