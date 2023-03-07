Time to give up the 2 first round picks for Lamar?

I'm on the keep Tua train until the end of the line, but remember if you did give 2 1st round picks for Jackson, you could likely recoup 1 of those 1st round picks when you trade Tua. Might even get a 1st and a 2nd or 3rd if a team is willing to take a chance on a good young qb.. In that case, you would be swapping Jackson for Tua and the true cost would be swapping a 1st for a 2nd or 3rd and of course the giant contract you would have to pay Jackson. The risk is in a year or two you could find yourself paying a lot more for a qb that's not as good as the one you traded away.