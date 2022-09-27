 Time to let the offense run this team... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Time to let the offense run this team...

This was a great win... No other way around it but I think it shouldnt have been this close to begin with. I've read alot of comments in game and after the game about how the Fins D shouldnt have blitzed as much as they did and... I completely disagree. In Fact, they didnt blitz enough IMO.

The Fins offense right now after 3 games is pretty much top 5 everywhere it matters except for points scored.

  • YPA: 2nd
  • TD%: 2nd
  • QB rating: 2nd
  • Passing TDs 4th
  • Rushing TDs: 14th
  • Overall point scoring: 6th
  • Number of offense plays: 26th

So the Fins offense is obviously rolling right now, but they're stuck, they aint on the field enough. Now as a Fins fan, we're used to 3 and outs being the problem here but it isnt this time around. The Fins are:

  • #1 in average time per drive
  • #6 in average plays per drive
  • #1 in average points per drive

So what does the defense and their blitzing have to do with this? Well here's the defense per drive breakdown.

  • 18th in average time per drive
  • 16th in average time per drive
  • 20th in average point per drive

Long story short... the Fins defense isnt all that good at preventing the other team from scoring on any given drive right now, they're just good at making them last a long time. Sure you're limiting the total number of points they can score in any given game, but you're also limiting the number of opportunities your own offense gets to score on their end. This just contracts the point differential and makes it more likely that you'll rely on a top 5 QB missing a gimme at the goal line for a win.

About the blitzing part.

Its easy to be results oriented after the fact. But blitzing worked, it got 2 sack fumbles(one recovered by the Fins) and multiple shots at Interceptions(that were missed). Im just going to pull a number out of my ass and say the Fins capitalized on 1 out of 5 opportunity for TOs. Blitzing more will accomplish 2 things, it'll lower the amount of time the defense is on the field and increase the TO opportunities. Sure this will also increase variance and will put more points on the board for the opponent as well. But it will also put your best unit on the field much more often.

In much simpler words... Its time for the D to shit or get off the pot.
 
I honestly don't understand what you're trying to say here?

Blitz alot more and what happens happens? As long as we get the offense back on the field?
 
I would rather watch the Offence and if it means being more aggressive on D I am fine with that

The days of Parcells are over
 
It means the D may give up more points but more quickly so the O comes out done or the TO comes into play or the sacks push the D back
 
Yeah, I think I’m ok with letting the defense not allow points. Just because our offense can score points, doesn’t mean that every game should be a shoot out
 
If your offense scores more points per drive than any other team in the NFL, and your D is 20th in the NFL at giving up points per drive while also being 18th in giving up time per drive... You need to get them off the field. You can easily achieve this by making them more aggressive.
 
