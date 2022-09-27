Time to let the offense run this team...

YPA: 2nd

TD%: 2nd

QB rating: 2nd

Passing TDs 4th

Rushing TDs: 14th

Overall point scoring: 6th

Number of offense plays: 26th

#1 in average time per drive

#6 in average plays per drive

#1 in average points per drive

18th in average time per drive

16th in average time per drive

20th in average point per drive

This was a great win... No other way around it but I think it shouldnt have been this close to begin with. I've read alot of comments in game and after the game about how the Fins D shouldnt have blitzed as much as they did and... I completely disagree. In Fact, they didnt blitz enough IMO.The Fins offense right now after 3 games is pretty much top 5 everywhere it matters except for points scored.So the Fins offense is obviously rolling right now, but they're stuck, they aint on the field enough. Now as a Fins fan, we're used to 3 and outs being the problem here but it isnt this time around. The Fins are:So what does the defense and their blitzing have to do with this? Well here's the defense per drive breakdown.Long story short... the Fins defense isnt all that good at preventing the other team from scoring on any given drive right now, they're just good at making them last a long time. Sure you're limiting the total number of points they can score in any given game, but you're also limiting the number of opportunities your own offense gets to score on their end. This just contracts the point differential and makes it more likely that you'll rely on a top 5 QB missing a gimme at the goal line for a win.About the blitzing part.Its easy to be results oriented after the fact. But blitzing worked, it got 2 sack fumbles(one recovered by the Fins) and multiple shots at Interceptions(that were missed). Im just going to pull a number out of my ass and say the Fins capitalized on 1 out of 5 opportunity for TOs. Blitzing more will accomplish 2 things, it'll lower the amount of time the defense is on the field and increase the TO opportunities. Sure this will also increase variance and will put more points on the board for the opponent as well. But it will also put your best unit on the field much more often.In much simpler words... Its time for the D to shit or get off the pot.