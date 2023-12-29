Time To Man Up To All Of The Doubter Fans Going Into Ravens Game - Positivity Only

Fin-Loco
Grilling Chicken Little
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 27,548
- Reaction score
- 89,306
- Location
- Margaritaville
@TheMageGandalf said that a patented Loco thread might be required around these parts this week. If your vagina is so in charge of your decisions that you need to queef negativity in here, know there will be consequences. You've been forewarned.
I hear some of you sniveling about your feelings coming into big games like this. Some of you have had your delicate feelings hurt before. Here, let me get you some aloe infused Kleenex to dry your eyes so they don't get scratched. We've all been through the Phin fan wringer. I've been a fan for over 40 freaking years. Guess what? No one cares. No amount of suffering on your fan watch gives you some exponential misery merit badge to pre-whine about a game.
With that said...
Got your man parts in place now? Good. You're going to need them. This is nut the fùck up time. There ain't no easy button here. This is what we've been dying for. Everything we want is waiting right there for us to take. We're the #2 seed in the freaking AFC right now. #1 and the division is on the table. On the road in Baltimore is tough, no doubt. But fùck that mindset. Oh Loco, we have injuries! Fùck that too. I don't want to hear how good the Ravens are. The Ravens should be shìtting their pants right now. The most badass team and the only one to field a top 5 offense and defense is coming for them. Van Ginkel, Chubb, and company are going to cause Jackson nightmares that he will need counseling for. They have a mighty defense? Stop our running game. Stop the fastest release passer in the league throwing to the best incarnation of a WR the league has ever seen. Stop our kicker who has grown icicles in his blood and is routinely crushing kicks at 50+ yards. We are the Dolphins and we are going to Baltimore to wreak havoc!!!!!
The point is, this is the situation we've been watching other teams have while we watched January and February ball feeling like someone took a dump in our shoe. Support your Phins. Not only hope they win, think they will win. You don't lose on some life scoreboard because you had faith and hope. Soak it in.
Fins up until they put me in the dirt! Who is with me? Let's hear your battle cry!
I hear some of you sniveling about your feelings coming into big games like this. Some of you have had your delicate feelings hurt before. Here, let me get you some aloe infused Kleenex to dry your eyes so they don't get scratched. We've all been through the Phin fan wringer. I've been a fan for over 40 freaking years. Guess what? No one cares. No amount of suffering on your fan watch gives you some exponential misery merit badge to pre-whine about a game.
With that said...
Got your man parts in place now? Good. You're going to need them. This is nut the fùck up time. There ain't no easy button here. This is what we've been dying for. Everything we want is waiting right there for us to take. We're the #2 seed in the freaking AFC right now. #1 and the division is on the table. On the road in Baltimore is tough, no doubt. But fùck that mindset. Oh Loco, we have injuries! Fùck that too. I don't want to hear how good the Ravens are. The Ravens should be shìtting their pants right now. The most badass team and the only one to field a top 5 offense and defense is coming for them. Van Ginkel, Chubb, and company are going to cause Jackson nightmares that he will need counseling for. They have a mighty defense? Stop our running game. Stop the fastest release passer in the league throwing to the best incarnation of a WR the league has ever seen. Stop our kicker who has grown icicles in his blood and is routinely crushing kicks at 50+ yards. We are the Dolphins and we are going to Baltimore to wreak havoc!!!!!
The point is, this is the situation we've been watching other teams have while we watched January and February ball feeling like someone took a dump in our shoe. Support your Phins. Not only hope they win, think they will win. You don't lose on some life scoreboard because you had faith and hope. Soak it in.
Fins up until they put me in the dirt! Who is with me? Let's hear your battle cry!