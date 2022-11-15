 Time to move the Franchise- To Fort St.John, BC, Canada | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Time to move the Franchise- To Fort St.John, BC, Canada

It was awful to watch such an amazing home victory and have so few fans packing the stadium. What I wouldn't give to be close enough to get to those games. I do realize inflation and things may have a serious effect on spending for entertainment but those stands were empty..... Great job Dolphins media team for making it look different!

166847530783408565.png

From a future Season Ticket Holder----really my only big goal left in life LOL.
 
But if the Fins move there, what will the BC Lions do?
 
