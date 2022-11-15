Time to move the Franchise- To Fort St.John, BC, Canada

BC Phins4Life
It was awful to watch such an amazing home victory and have so few fans packing the stadium. What I wouldn't give to be close enough to get to those games. I do realize inflation and things may have a serious effect on spending for entertainment but those stands were empty..... Great job Dolphins media team for making it look different!
From a future Season Ticket Holder----really my only big goal left in life LOL.
