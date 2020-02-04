Time to order the Tagovailoa Jersey NOW.......

NYC#1finsfan
#1DandyDanFan
- Joined
- May 8, 2005
- Messages
- 3,310
- Reaction score
- 1,052
- Age
- 49
- Location
- Staten Island, NY
Looks like I can't lose by ordering the jersey right now! If they draft the kid at #5 then I've been all set for a few months walking around as a prophet and with the only jersey like it in town and if they don't my inclination will come true and the jinx will have worked. Seems that I can't lose either way. Injury prone, left handed QB's have never won anything at the NFL level, not named Steve Young of which he's not. Only time will tell..........