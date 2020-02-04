Time to order the Tagovailoa Jersey NOW.......

NYC#1finsfan said: Looks like I can't lose by ordering the jersey right now! If they draft the kid at #5 then I've been all set for a few months walking around as a prophet and with the only jersey like it in town and if they don't my inclination will come true and the jinx will have worked. Seems that I can't lose either way. Injury prone, left handed QB's have never won anything at the NFL level, not Actually named Steve Young of which he's not. Only time will tell.......... Click to expand...

Actually Tua is right handed but he happens to throw the ball left handed. His father changed him from a right handed thrower to a left handed thrower when he first started playing the game.I too have concerns regarding the fact that he has had numerous injuries while at Alabama. I wouldn’t be upset if he is that at 5 and the Dolphins select another player because of their own concerns about his injuries.If they do pick him I will root for him just like I root for all Dolphin players . I just hope if they do pick him they also severely upgrade the OL because I just don’t see him being able the take the constant pounding Dolphin QB’s have taken over the last decade.