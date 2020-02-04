Time to order the Tagovailoa Jersey NOW.......

Looks like I can't lose by ordering the jersey right now! If they draft the kid at #5 then I've been all set for a few months walking around as a prophet and with the only jersey like it in town and if they don't my inclination will come true and the jinx will have worked. Seems that I can't lose either way. Injury prone, left handed QB's have never won anything at the NFL level, not named Steve Young of which he's not. Only time will tell..........
 
Well judging by your distaste for Tua, I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that you still lose if we draft him because then you'll be stuck with the Jersey of a player you never wanted.

Not win-win.
 
A lot of time between now and the draft ... opinions will likely be reshuffled multiple times.
 
Damn, I wish our jerseys really looked like that combo of blue and orange ... that looks like Marino's era. :)
 
Don't get me wrong, hindsight is 20/20. If we draft him and he turns out to be the left handed version of #13 I'll love him as much as the next guy. I'm playing GM right now and am uncertain whether or not he is the future of the Miami Dolphins.
 
This type of reasoning of so laughable to me. Someone should let you know that Kenny Stabler won a SB too. And he also played for Alabama!!! Precedent has been set!!!

Not many lefties have won a SB because, well, something like 10% of the population is left handed.

Oh, but he’s injury prone. So there’s still that.

What the naysayers will say and do reassure themselves that they’re right knows no boundaries.
 
Actually Tua is right handed but he happens to throw the ball left handed. His father changed him from a right handed thrower to a left handed thrower when he first started playing the game.

I too have concerns regarding the fact that he has had numerous injuries while at Alabama. I wouldn’t be upset if he is that at 5 and the Dolphins select another player because of their own concerns about his injuries.

If they do pick him I will root for him just like I root for all Dolphin players . I just hope if they do pick him they also severely upgrade the OL because I just don’t see him being able the take the constant pounding Dolphin QB’s have taken over the last decade.
 
I think taking Tua and not protecting him would get Grier fired immediately so I don't really think that will happen. We have two full offseasons at least to spend money and picks on the Oline, so that's a start.

It would be a travesty if we mismanaged his career like the Colts did Luck.
 
