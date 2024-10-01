Time to rebuild again or what else is wrong?

allsilverdreams
Can't help but wonder where we are as a fan base. I feel so sorry for us. I have been a die hard fan for over 40 years. I don't know what to do anymore. To many high priced over paid players. To many injuries. Bad coaching. GM can't draft.
As much as people hate Ross he opens his wallet for this team. However, maybe we need to change ownership before this team can accomplish anything.
