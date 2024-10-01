 Time to rebuild again or what else is wrong? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Time to rebuild again or what else is wrong?

Is it time to rebuild again?

  • Yes

    Votes: 5 21.7%

  • No

    Votes: 2 8.7%

  • Doesn't matter we will still suk

    Votes: 1 4.3%

  • Not a total rebuild

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • We need a starting QB that isn't always hurt

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • New Coach

    Votes: 2 8.7%

  • New GM

    Votes: 6 26.1%

  • New owner

    Votes: 1 4.3%

  • I'm finished

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • All the above

    Votes: 6 26.1%
  • Total voters
    23
Can't help but wonder where we are as a fan base. I feel so sorry for us. I have been a die hard fan for over 40 years. I don't know what to do anymore. To many high priced over paid players. To many injuries. Bad coaching. GM can't draft.
As much as people hate Ross he opens his wallet for this team. However, maybe we need to change ownership before this team can accomplish anything.
 
I want a full housecleaning, because Grier and McDaniel have shown that they're not capable of building and running a contender. But, every single personnel decision made by Ross has been bad for the Fins. The only way they'll be successful again is if the next GM and HC are chosen by someone other than Ross, whether it's because he sells the team, or because he gets someone with a brain to hire someone.
 
I think we should win tonight and next week and we’re 3-2 with an opportunity to be 4-2 with reinforcements coming back.
 
But Ross isn’t selling and Grier and McDaniel aren’t being fired so there is no point in wasting your time thinking about it
 
New GM. Move Grier to some mouthpiece role to save face in organization.

Need a GM to build a physical team from inside out. McD can adapt his offense to be play action based but he knows he better than us that his oline is dogshit and it hinders everything he does.

Tua would carve teams up in play action with a dominant OL and running game. He used to throw an indefensible slant pass that’s been left off of the play sheet by McD.
 
Doesn’t matter
He’s leaving the team to his daughter
 
I think teams have figured us out. Last year we caught teams by surprise.
This year we are predictable.
 
We are never winning anything with this guy as the head coach. He's so impossibly in over his head we are regressing weekly.

Time to start it over
 
Remember when McDaniel was just flabbergasted about the idea of firing Danny crossman?

The sooner we move on from this moron the better.
 
I think McD needs to find his balls as a Head Coach. His mentality of find the best version of yourself is a coordinator mentality. The head coach has to shape the team’s identity.

McD’s play calling is limited by a shitty oline imo.
 
