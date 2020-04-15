Time to right the wrong

Browns unveil new uniforms - ProFootballTalk Meet the Browns’ new uniforms, same as the Browns’ old uniforms. The Browns today unveiled new uniforms that echo the uniforms from their past, which the team said is meant to evoke their glory years from the 1950s and 1960s, as well as their playoff teams of the 1980s. “We wanted to get back to...

Cleveland Rolled out their "new"uniforms..............Its time for us to do the sameQuote from article "As you look at iconic franchises like the Browns, the Bears, the Packers, the Cowboys — they’re true to who they are. They’re not doing a lot of changes and trying to make a lot of flashy moves with their uniforms. --I couldnt agree more. Our current uniforms are an embarrasment and i wouldnt let my worst enemy wear that garbage.Everyone dm or tweet at Tom Garfinkel.........lets get this done #rightthewrongLets be honest, theres a pretty good chance they are going to f up the draft. the one sure thing they can do is give us out traditonal, iconic, uniforms.