Time to right the wrong

buttonwood

Cleveland Rolled out their "new"uniforms..............Its time for us to do the same
Browns unveil new uniforms - ProFootballTalk

Meet the Browns’ new uniforms, same as the Browns’ old uniforms. The Browns today unveiled new uniforms that echo the uniforms from their past, which the team said is meant to evoke their glory years from the 1950s and 1960s, as well as their playoff teams of the 1980s. “We wanted to get back to...
Quote from article "As you look at iconic franchises like the Browns, the Bears, the Packers, the Cowboys — they’re true to who they are. They’re not doing a lot of changes and trying to make a lot of flashy moves with their uniforms. --I couldnt agree more. Our current uniforms are an embarrasment and i wouldnt let my worst enemy wear that garbage.

Everyone dm or tweet at Tom Garfinkel.........lets get this done #rightthewrong

Lets be honest, theres a pretty good chance they are going to f up the draft. the one sure thing they can do is give us out traditonal, iconic, uniforms.
 
I don't think we can until next year as X amount of years have to go by before being allowed another change.
 
Be honest, if we won more games they could wear helmets with upside down dolphins on them with blood coming out of them from a harpoon attack. So long as we won, fans would be like "OK, this is it, this is OUR look!". Am I right, or is that a bit much? :shrug:
 
Trifecta Nation said:
Be honest, if we won more games they could wear helmets with upside down dolphins on them with blood coming out of them from a harpoon attack. So long as we won, fans would be like "OK, this is it, this is OUR look!". Am I right, or is that a bit much? :shrug:
I agree winning would change a lot, but you might want to change your avatar, it appears you are tipping your hand....
PHINS UP
 
