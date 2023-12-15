Time to start believing, or fail yourself...Quotes to think about

tay0365
Some quotes from the legends to think about before we start down this do or die final 4 game....
"Winning is not a sometime thing; it’s an all time thing. You don’t win once in a while, you don’t do things right once in a while, you do them right all the time. Winning is habit. Unfortunately, so is losing.”
- Vince Lombardi
"The superior man blames himself. The inferior man blames others."
- Don Shula
"Setting a goal is not the main thing. It is deciding how you will go about achieving it and staying with that plan."
- Tom Landry
"Watch your thoughts, they become your beliefs."
- Vince Lombardi
"Success is not forever and failure isn't fatal."
- Don Shula
"Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.”
- Vince Lombardi
"Show me a gracious loser and I’ll show you a failure.”
- Knute Rockne
“The secret to winning is constant, consistent management.”
- Tom Landry
“The critics are always right. The only way you shut them up is by winning.”
-Chuck Knoll
“Winning isn’t getting ahead of others. It’s getting ahead of yourself.”
- Roger Staubach
"Life doesn't require that we be the best, only that we try our best."
- Dan Marino
"A CHAMPION is simply someone who did NOT give up when they wanted to."
- Tom Landry
"It's not the SIZE of the dog in the fight, but the size of the FIGHT in the dog"
- Archie Griffin
"The man who complains about the way the ball BOUNCES is likely the one who DROPPED it."
- Lou Holtz
"If you want to WIN, do the ordinary things BETTER than anyone else does them day in and day out."
- Chuck Noll
Life is TEN percent what happens to you, and NINETY percent how you respond to it."
- Lou Holtz
"The ONLY discipline that lasts, is SELF discipline"
- Bum Phillips
"Today I will do what other WON'T, so tomorrow I can accomplish what others CAN'T"
- Jerry Rice
"Work isn't WORK unless you would rather be DOING something else,"
- Don Shula
"In order to WIN the game, you must first not LOSE it."
- Chuck Noll
"It's not whether you get knocked DOWN, it's whether you get UP."
- Vince Lombardi
