Time To Stop Running Achane Into The Ground

Tyreek Hill had value, now he got hurt and now he has no value. We do not want the same to happen to Achane. Either injury, or just more hits that slowly degrade him.



Achane got all the work yesterday, and we still got killed. He really is not going to change anything at this point. He had one carry for 48 yards and the TD, but 33 yards on 14 other carries. He is not a battering ram like Derrick Henry. Achane was getting all the work late in the game too, when it was a lost cause. We have other young running backs. They should have been getting the bulk of the work, especially towards the end.



This part of the season should not be about McDaniel trying to save his job. There is only downside to using Achane this way at this point. The front office needs to tell McDaniel no more. If McDaniel refuses to do it, then fire him now.



Personally, if I were the new GM I would be very open minded about trading Achane this offseason if we can get a good offer. We are not good with Achane. He has more value elsewhere than he does with us. We are in cap jail. It is going to be a lot of money to keep Achane. Teams in cap jail ought not be handing out more big contracts to running backs with slight frames, with the result being you will still stink no matter how good that player is. Handing out that contract is not how you start a rebuild. I would think similarly about Waddle, and anyone else with value.



Of course, this should be the decision of a competent new GM, on the off chance we get one. If Champ and McDaniel are back, forget it. Just more bandaids and more of the same from Ross, with Josh Allen and Drake Maye in the division, and the Jets loaded with picks, it is going to go from bad to worse.