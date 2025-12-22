 Time To Stop Running Achane Into The Ground | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Time To Stop Running Achane Into The Ground

Tyreek Hill had value, now he got hurt and now he has no value. We do not want the same to happen to Achane. Either injury, or just more hits that slowly degrade him.

Achane got all the work yesterday, and we still got killed. He really is not going to change anything at this point. He had one carry for 48 yards and the TD, but 33 yards on 14 other carries. He is not a battering ram like Derrick Henry. Achane was getting all the work late in the game too, when it was a lost cause. We have other young running backs. They should have been getting the bulk of the work, especially towards the end.

This part of the season should not be about McDaniel trying to save his job. There is only downside to using Achane this way at this point. The front office needs to tell McDaniel no more. If McDaniel refuses to do it, then fire him now.

Personally, if I were the new GM I would be very open minded about trading Achane this offseason if we can get a good offer. We are not good with Achane. He has more value elsewhere than he does with us. We are in cap jail. It is going to be a lot of money to keep Achane. Teams in cap jail ought not be handing out more big contracts to running backs with slight frames, with the result being you will still stink no matter how good that player is. Handing out that contract is not how you start a rebuild. I would think similarly about Waddle, and anyone else with value.

Of course, this should be the decision of a competent new GM, on the off chance we get one. If Champ and McDaniel are back, forget it. Just more bandaids and more of the same from Ross, with Josh Allen and Drake Maye in the division, and the Jets loaded with picks, it is going to go from bad to worse.
 
Like everyone here, I LOVE ACHANE, but he won't last long as the bell cow. Maybe Mcd doesn't care. He's trying to save his job.
 
I'm having a hard time following the "We are not good with Achane. He has more value elsewhere than he does with us." part. What's the plan? Trade him to a better team to make them even better while making the Dolphins a poorer team and draft another RB who could be anything, maybe even another Achane? How does that help Miami at all?

He has just turned 24 years old. He will still be a good player in 4 or 5 years time. You still need good players on your roster if you want to actually try and win anything. Nearly every team in existence that has torn it down to the studs has failed on their rebuild simply because you need good veteran players as well if you want to win.

He's had 27 carries in the last 2 games, how is that running him into the ground?
 
It's not just number of carries, but number of hits. For his size, he's taking a beating. I'd prefer a Csonka to split reps with him. Some games he's getting 3/4 of called runs and not counting passes. IMO, too many.
 
The only issue I have with this plan is what if we draft a quarterback in this year’s draft. Should we not want to retain a stud RB and a WR1/2 to help the rookie’s transition?

Now if we have to part with one or both to collect picks to move up to draft a QB, then fair enough that takes this scenario out of the equation. However, I do feel that we should want to retain Achane and Waddle as both as young enough and good enough to be part of what comes next.
 
