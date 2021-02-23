Time to trade Howard at all time high value; compensate for picks for Watson

Phindog said: Time to rebuild our team the right way. Lets not give up all our draft picks we acquired for one player Click to expand...

I tend to be on this side of the fence.Don't get me wrong. Watson would be tempting and I certainly don't want to see him with the Jets. I'm not sure Tua's ceiling will ever equal what Watson is doing in the NFL, but there's a chance. It's definitely too early to write him off. I've always viewed Tua as a potential top 10 quarterback, someone I think you can win with.Building around Tua seems like the better option to me. With all the draft capital the Dolphins would have to trade for Watson, Miami could load up with talent on both sides of the ball. I'm hearing a minimum of four #1 picks, plus additional draft picks for Watson. That #3 alone for the Dolphins could get them a boatload of extra picks.