Time to TRADE TUA to Denver

DB Cooper
DB Cooper
Sep 22, 2016
- Sep 22, 2016
- Messages
- 233
- Reaction score
- 405
Bo Nix broke his ankle & will be out about a year. Broncos are down to backup quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham & Sam Ehlinger for the rest of the year. Slim chance for next week, but what about the rest of the year?
Can our new GM swing a Tua trade to Denver!! We could even cover a chunk of his salary & still come out ahead!!
