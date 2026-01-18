 Time to TRADE TUA to Denver | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Time to TRADE TUA to Denver

Bo Nix broke his ankle & will be out about a year. Broncos are down to backup quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham & Sam Ehlinger for the rest of the year. Slim chance for next week, but what about the rest of the year?

Can our new GM swing a Tua trade to Denver!! We could even cover a chunk of his salary & still come out ahead!!
 
When someone gets a "season ending injury" in the playoffs, they should call it something else. Season ending injury refers to the regular season to me. I know. Who cares. But it bothers me.
 
You do know there’s a trade deadline?
 
