Timing of Watson Deal

M

Marino2.0

As I’ve said in some other threads, after three decades of being a Dolphins fan, I’m out if we deal for Watson. Just can’t justify rooting for football Harvey Weinstein.

But aside from the ethics of the deal, the timing would be absolutely mind-boggling.

Watson was available all off-season. But after watching Tua practice all last season and all off-season, our guys decided not to deal for Watson.

Then after watching Week One, where Tua played alright but we generally failed to move the ball, we again decided not to deal for Watson. Then after Tua got hurt and we got smoked off the field in Week Two, we again decided not to deal for Watson. Then with Tua on IR, we watched Jacoby Brissett play terrible football for 3 more weeks, losing all 3 games, and at no point did we decide to deal for Watson.

Finally, Tua comes back. In his first game back, he throws for 330 yards on 70% completion, probably his best statistical game as a Dolphin. Meanwhile, we lose, effectively ending any remote playoff hope.

THAT is when you decide to trade for Watson? After your 2021 season is officially ruined, and after one of your young QB’s best games? And when a looming Watson suspension is likely to ruin the 2022 season for whatever team he is on?

Someone make it make sense for me. Please.
 
Manning

Manning

Sorry bud. Wish I could
 
D

To me it reeks of Grier and Flores putting all the blame on the QB play to try and save their own jobs. Anyone can see the problems go much deeper than the play of the QB, but the timing of this tells me this is what they are trying to sell as the reason for this dumpster fire of a season.
 
M

Marino2.0

To me it reeks of Grier and Flores putting all the blame on the QB play to try and save their own jobs. Anyone can see the problems go much deeper than the play of the QB, but the timing of this tells me this is what they are trying to sell as the reason for this dumpster fire of a season.
It’s amazing to me that Ross would even consider letting Grier make another significant move. He shouldn’t even be allowed to finish out the season as GM.
 
