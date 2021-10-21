Timing of Watson Deal

As I’ve said in some other threads, after three decades of being a Dolphins fan, I’m out if we deal for Watson. Just can’t justify rooting for football Harvey Weinstein.



But aside from the ethics of the deal, the timing would be absolutely mind-boggling.



Watson was available all off-season. But after watching Tua practice all last season and all off-season, our guys decided not to deal for Watson.



Then after watching Week One, where Tua played alright but we generally failed to move the ball, we again decided not to deal for Watson. Then after Tua got hurt and we got smoked off the field in Week Two, we again decided not to deal for Watson. Then with Tua on IR, we watched Jacoby Brissett play terrible football for 3 more weeks, losing all 3 games, and at no point did we decide to deal for Watson.



Finally, Tua comes back. In his first game back, he throws for 330 yards on 70% completion, probably his best statistical game as a Dolphin. Meanwhile, we lose, effectively ending any remote playoff hope.



THAT is when you decide to trade for Watson? After your 2021 season is officially ruined, and after one of your young QB’s best games? And when a looming Watson suspension is likely to ruin the 2022 season for whatever team he is on?



Someone make it make sense for me. Please.