I know it's still pretty early in the season, and the chances of Channing Tindall being ready are not very high, but It would be great if he got some spy duty to make sure Jackson is kept under control somewhat.

I know Tindall is very raw, and will take time to be a starter, but he is so disruptive, and fast to get to the ball once he sees the play, he could be the extra thorn in Jackson's backside to take off.
 
Not worried about the defense. We saw they can handle him without Tindall. The oline on the other hand is a serious concern.
 
Maybe, maybe not, but even if the Defense can handle Jackson without Tindall, adding Tindall makes it even more frustrating for Jackson...Can't leave anything to chance. Even if they put him into spot duty when Jackson is more likely to takeoff.

As for the line, we still don't know for sure if either Tackle will be out, and even if there is a starter missing, we beat them last year with a far inferior line.

If we are to beat the Ravens in Baltimore, we can't afford to trade scores, we need to have the defense step up and control Jackson.
 
I'm actually wondering when Jerome Baker is going to get back on the field.
 
