I know it's still pretty early in the season, and the chances of Channing Tindall being ready are not very high, but It would be great if he got some spy duty to make sure Jackson is kept under control somewhat.
I know Tindall is very raw, and will take time to be a starter, but he is so disruptive, and fast to get to the ball once he sees the play, he could be the extra thorn in Jackson's backside to take off.
