I know it's still pretty early in the season, and the chances of Channing Tindall being ready are not very high, but It would be great if he got some spy duty to make sure Jackson is kept under control somewhat.

I know Tindall is very raw, and will take time to be a starter, but he is so disruptive, and fast to get to the ball once he sees the play, he could be the extra thorn in Jackson's backside to take off.
 
Not worried about the defense. We saw they can handle him without Tindall. The oline on the other hand is a serious concern.
 
Not worried about the defense. We saw they can handle him without Tindall. The oline on the other hand is a serious concern.
Maybe, maybe not, but even if the Defense can handle Jackson without Tindall, adding Tindall makes it even more frustrating for Jackson...Can't leave anything to chance. Even if they put him into spot duty when Jackson is more likely to takeoff.

As for the line, we still don't know for sure if either Tackle will be out, and even if there is a starter missing, we beat them last year with a far inferior line.

If we are to beat the Ravens in Baltimore, we can't afford to trade scores, we need to have the defense step up and control Jackson.
 
Yea, he's gonna need some practice if he's facing Allen for the next decade!
 
We need to stop thinking that we beat them last year. That was at home on a short week. It’s always hard to win on the road on Thursday night. What happened last year will have no bearing on this game. We’re going to need a big effort from both sides of the ball as well as the ST’s in order to win on the road.
 
Uh, sarcasm?

I don't have the number but he led the LBers. Edit: 57 or 100%.

"-- At linebacker, the snaps after Baker were fairly evenly spread out"
 
Agree. Right now I don't see him getting on the field, but it would be cool to see him active. Maybe he could get his feet wet in certain situations.
 
Yeah, well, I was thinking the same thing about Kohou a week ago.
 
Agree. But I don't think we can expect the defense to totally shutdown Baltimore again. With Byron Jones out, Miami likely can't be as aggressive.

Plus, John Harbaugh will make adjustments.

So, I think the offense is going to have to play well for the Dolphins to win this time.
 
I do wonder if he'll be used in a few defensive packages. If memory serves, Eric Rowe has problems with bigger TE (Waller comes to mind). Even if Rowe is active, I'm interested to see if Tindall is used to clog the middle of the field.
 
