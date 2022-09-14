Maybe, maybe not, but even if the Defense can handle Jackson without Tindall, adding Tindall makes it even more frustrating for Jackson...Can't leave anything to chance. Even if they put him into spot duty when Jackson is more likely to takeoff.



As for the line, we still don't know for sure if either Tackle will be out, and even if there is a starter missing, we beat them last year with a far inferior line.



If we are to beat the Ravens in Baltimore, we can't afford to trade scores, we need to have the defense step up and control Jackson.