Tired of Ross?

RedWhiteNBlue

Really I do not have a problem with Ross until now. He has put his money where he was advised to over the years but ultimately it does all land on him, he is the guy making the GM hires. Grier should be gone no question. He is trash. The real problem is Ross. Harbaugh is clearly, cleaaaarly the best man for the job but he does not want to pull him away from Michigan. This is complete horse ****. Your Alma mater is more important to you the professional team you own and you are selling your fans short because you want to try to have your cake and eat it to. Either get Harbaugh and stop settling and screwing us or sell the team to someone who isn't emotionally greedy. Fire Grier 🔥 also.
 
