 TIRED | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

TIRED

This game is not even over...and I am done with this bullshit defense. We have not stop anything all season! I never ever ever turn off a dolphins game, but today is a first. I think our team is a mirage, and we have no defense, and when the opposing team run the 3 safety scheme we are f u c k e d!!
 
What is clear to me is we have been sold pure air at defense. Wilkins not making any difference, Phillips injured, our players can’t tackle a punter! Only defensive player worth a dime is Van Ginkel. Not impressed at all with Fangio
 
I hope no questions my love for the dolphins. I live and breath dolphins football, but watching us today and looking at the 3 previous games this season. Our defense is very bad, we have no playmakers on that side of the ball, we have no one that side of the ball that is a difference maker on a consistant basis. Lastly our new D coord defense is a failure.
 
