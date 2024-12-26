Tis the season...for gaslighting





Last year, when a Dolphins player made a game-changing play, the Dolphins let them eat cake. Every week, one player who did something particularly meaningful in the previous game was called to the front of the team auditorium and given a cake, often big enough to feed a large family. The cake giveaway stopped when safeties coach Joe Kasper left the organization this past offseason and accompanied Vic Fangio to the Philadelphia Eagles. But new outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow had an idea to replace the cake giveaway, at least for the outside linebackers: Two Dolphins outside linebackers confirmed that edge players who create a takeaway now dip their hand in a pirate’s chest and remove a gift provided by coaches. “It’s for big time plays,” Emmanuel Ogbah said. But on one condition. “It’s getting a turnover and we also have to win the game,” linebacker Quinton Bell said. Problem is, only one Dolphins outside linebacker has created a turnover in a win all season -- Quinton Bell, who forced a fumble in the Rams game. So Bell has been the only Dolphins defender who actually received a gift. Bell declined to say what he plucked from the pirate’s chest, fearful of sharing too much information for public consumption. So what types of gifts are in the pirate’s chest? “Designer things,” Bell said. “It’s pretty good stuff in there. I don’t want to say too much.” Bell said this was “Ryan Crow’s idea. It was something he did in other places. All the coaches bring the stuff in [to fill the chest]. We are all for it. The more motivation we can get to make a play is always good.” The gift giving apparently is happening only in the outside linebacker room. Anthony Walker and Elijah Campbell said there’s nothing being done similarly with the inside linebackers or safeties. Tight end Julian Hill said “there’s nothing on offense, sadly” similar to last year’s cake giveaway. Only five teams have fewer takeaways than the Dolphins’ 13. Only three teams have fewer fumble recoveries than the Dolphins’ five. Only eight teams have fewer interceptions than the Dolphins’ eight. The Dolphins have committed 17 turnovers, giving them a turnover differential of minus four, which is 11th worst in the league.