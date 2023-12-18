Teenwolf
You are an animal
2023 T'is the season where literally anybody can beat anybody.
The Bills whooping of Dallas has installed a new confidence within me that we can whoop Dallas too!
We handled the Ravens last season, we can do it again! And the Bills at home, that's a 50/50 ball game right there.
Now let's go get this!
