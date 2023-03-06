Titans are shopping Henry

Kev7
ProFootballTalk reports that the Titans are shopping RB Derrick Henry.
This would be a HUGE addition.
Pass. He has been a great back, no question, but how much does he have left. No into to paying older backs premium $.
His prime lasted a lot more years than Jay's.Lmao. His prime lasted 2 years, just like Jay Ajayi.