 Titans are shopping Henry | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Titans are shopping Henry

Kev7

Kev7

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 15, 2019
Messages
807
Reaction score
1,637
Age
40
Location
New Jersey
ProFootballTalk reports that the Titans are shopping RB Derrick Henry.

This would be a HUGE addition.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
19,021
Reaction score
19,099
Location
NJ
Agreed, it would be huge, in more ways then one.

Would love to have him, but would be way to expensive for us in every way possible. No Thank you
"In a very sad voice"
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
5,775
Reaction score
12,459
Location
Everywhere


But we can't afford him.
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
3,341
Reaction score
7,851
Location
Canada
Is Henry even a fit for our running scheme? I don't know the answer to that.

As much as I love King Henry (and believe me, I do), I'd pass. He's been run into the ground in recent years. A team that should absolutely target him, though, would be the Bills. For our sake, I hope they don't.

I'm in favour of bringing back Mostert and Wilson Jr. The other FA RB I'd be interested in is Kareem Hunt. Only 27 and he's been stuck behind Nick Chubb the past couple of years, so his action has been limited. Obviously it would depend what sort of contract he's looking for.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
3,692
Reaction score
6,136
Not trading for him, but would sign him if released. As long as it was for 2 years, 3 years max if that’s what it would take to get him. But with as much as the Titans used him I wouldn’t want to spend much over 10 million a year, because I think he’s about to hit the wall.
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Club Member
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
6,379
Reaction score
4,711
Location
NC
His market value is $10-15 mil per year. I doubt the Fins spend more than $8 mil on the whole RB room
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom