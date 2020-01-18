Titans@Chiefs - AFC Conference Championship Game Day Thread***

phins_4_ever
Chiefs or Titans. Will the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl for a possible rematch of Super Bowl 1?
Will Mahomes take the next step or will the Titans defense shut him down like they shut down Jackson and Brady?
Does Henry have enough left in the tank to continue his record pacing playoff performance and can Tannehill continue his efficiency to return to the city who send him packing last year?
NFL fans already won: No Patriots!!!!
