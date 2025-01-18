Titans Hire Chiefs AGM To Be GM - Could The Dolphins Have Done This Too?

Titans hire longtime Chiefs exec Borgonzi as GM Former Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi has reached agreement on a five-year contract to become the Titans' new general manager.

Seems like a pretty good get. I think this was one of the names some people were throwing around as a compelling candidate to replace Grier. The Titans on the surface are not a destination franchise. Then again, Nashville is not half bad, they have the first pick in the draft, they have a fair bit of cap space at 12th in the NFL, and they have Hattie B's Nashville hot chicken sandwiches!I still wonder is Grier still here because Ross actually thinks he is good at his job, or Grier is still here because Ross thought nobody good would come here? Unlike the Titans, we do not have cap space, and we do not have the first pick in the draft. What we do have is a roster full of big contracts, with everyone of those contracts being questionable for a variety of reasons, and a situation in total that gives a new GM very little in the way of flexibility to do much.By the end of next year, I also wonder whose fans are going to feel better about their respective team?