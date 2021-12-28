 Titans record without AJ Brown: 1-4; Titans record with AJ Brown: 10-1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Titans record without AJ Brown: 1-4; Titans record with AJ Brown: 10-1

mandal24

It's literally Monday night, Saints game just ended but I'm hyped...

Did some research and game plan vs the Titans is actually pretty simple. although not necessarily easy to accomplish

With D Henry out, AJ Brown is quite literally the entirety of the Titans offense. Tannehill is pretty poor without him and looks solid with him

Luckily for us, we have the perfect antidote for a big-bodied badass like Brown.. X

If X stops Brown, we win this game.

Make Tannehill beat us by throwing to anyone else and our D will make him look subpar

Biggest Dolphins game in years in my opinion as we actually have a shot to make *some* (a little?) noise in the playoffs with our defense

Edit: Oh yeah, and the Titans defense is really good
 
dol-phan007

And when we win this game the announcers will say "I know it's an 8 game win streak but who have they beat".
 
sickdawg

sickdawg

Phins match up well against Titans. One Titans fan I know is worried about this game lol. Phins play to their strength no reason why they can’t win
 
