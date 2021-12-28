Titans record without AJ Brown: 1-4; Titans record with AJ Brown: 10-1

It's literally Monday night, Saints game just ended but I'm hyped...



Did some research and game plan vs the Titans is actually pretty simple. although not necessarily easy to accomplish



With D Henry out, AJ Brown is quite literally the entirety of the Titans offense. Tannehill is pretty poor without him and looks solid with him



Luckily for us, we have the perfect antidote for a big-bodied badass like Brown.. X



If X stops Brown, we win this game.



Make Tannehill beat us by throwing to anyone else and our D will make him look subpar



Biggest Dolphins game in years in my opinion as we actually have a shot to make *some* (a little?) noise in the playoffs with our defense



Edit: Oh yeah, and the Titans defense is really good