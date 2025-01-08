Titans to interview McKenzie for GM

dolfan91
Class Clown
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 34,062
- Reaction score
- 96,222
- Location
- New Jersey
He was never a guru. He was once the GM for the Raiders… great to have someone of his caliber as an advisor, though. Same with Marvin Allen…He's still here? I guess he wasn't the guru front office exec everyone said he was years ago
yes please......we'd get a 3rd round pick in 2025 and another 3rd round pick in 2026
start talking him up guys
So why the hell isn't he our gm instead of grier. Sounds like he sees talent better than grierReggie's most notable draft picks were Latavius Murray, Derek Carr, Khalil Mack, Amari Cooper and Gabe Jackson. Prior to joining the Raiders as GM he was in charge of scouting for about 10 years for the Green Bay Packers. Reggie knows way more about football than Chris Grier.
he should be more involved or making big decisions instead of grier then...If I'm not mistaken, McKenzie is responsible for finding several of Miami's UDFA finds. He's known for his scouting ability. It be a loss if Miami were to lose him.
Marvin Allen had a better track record than Chris Grier, too. I’d venture to guess that they have helped quite a bit with our recent drafts, which arguably have been better (or at least it seems we have hit on some picks).Reggie's most notable draft picks were Latavius Murray, Derek Carr, Khalil Mack, Amari Cooper and Gabe Jackson. Prior to joining the Raiders as GM he was in charge of scouting for about 10 years for the Green Bay Packers. Reggie knows way more about football than Chris Grier.
Who knows ? What if he was the driving force behind Grier "good moves " ?Should we care? Haha go get him.
Edit: would this land us a comp pick?
Don't we have another guy on top of McKenzie ? Named Allen ?he should be more involved or making big decisions instead of grier then...