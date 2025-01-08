 Titans to interview McKenzie for GM | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Titans to interview McKenzie for GM

lynx said:
He's still here? I guess he wasn't the guru front office exec everyone said he was years ago
He was never a guru. He was once the GM for the Raiders… great to have someone of his caliber as an advisor, though. Same with Marvin Allen…

Reggie McKenzies son is a friend of mine. Super nice guy… was in the NFL for like 2-3 years as a backup. His left leg weighs as much as me…. Also the moment I realized that I would die after 1 snap as a RB.
 
Aquapride2 said:
Reggie's most notable draft picks were Latavius Murray, Derek Carr, Khalil Mack, Amari Cooper and Gabe Jackson. Prior to joining the Raiders as GM he was in charge of scouting for about 10 years for the Green Bay Packers. Reggie knows way more about football than Chris Grier.
So why the hell isn't he our gm instead of grier. Sounds like he sees talent better than grier
 
dolfan91 said:
If I'm not mistaken, McKenzie is responsible for finding several of Miami's UDFA finds. He's known for his scouting ability. It be a loss if Miami were to lose him.
he should be more involved or making big decisions instead of grier then...
 
Aquapride2 said:
Marvin Allen had a better track record than Chris Grier, too. I’d venture to guess that they have helped quite a bit with our recent drafts, which arguably have been better (or at least it seems we have hit on some picks).
 
