TJ for Tua trade?

AquaXI
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2012
- Messages
- 457
- Reaction score
- 292
I was never a Tua believer. I thought he would be average in the league at best with his limitations. His injury history scared me and still does. Hill has made Tua look better on stats and without him I believe the guy would be average at best.
Watt I wanted over Harris in the draft. Grier knew better ha! Watt is 4 years older but should be good till hits mid 30s if he can have Wake-like longevity.
I just saw a title for an article I did not read that read ""trade Watt to avoid getting left behind"".
I say it's a perfect trade for us! Get ourselves a stop gap QB and draft again.
Watt I wanted over Harris in the draft. Grier knew better ha! Watt is 4 years older but should be good till hits mid 30s if he can have Wake-like longevity.
I just saw a title for an article I did not read that read ""trade Watt to avoid getting left behind"".
I say it's a perfect trade for us! Get ourselves a stop gap QB and draft again.