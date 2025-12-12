 TJ Watt out against Miami on Monday Night | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

TJ Watt out against Miami on Monday Night

doubt this moves the line at all.
honestly watt is good but his back up; is pretty good as well. Watt has not been having a watt type year.
I hope harmon the rookie doesn't play
they are different team against run when he doesn't play
 
Pitt has let up 188 yards a game on the ground the past three games, so losing Watt is major hit to them. I just hope we can handle the weather. It has been brutal this year up here, frozen tundra!

I wonder how much gear McDaniel is bringing up. I wish they were up here practicing.

Game time looks brutal.
1765560574359.png
 
Watt has a partially collapsed lung after a dry needling treatment session. "Recovery timeline is still TBD, but all went well and he is being released from the hospital today".
 
zullo1 said:
Watt has a partially collapsed lung after a dry needling treatment session. "Recovery timeline is still TBD, but all went well and he is being released from the hospital today".
Click to expand...
Partial Pneumothorax (collapse lung) treatment methodology recovery time depends on the severity of the pneumothorax. He may be out a few days, or he may be out longer. Wish the guy a quick recovery.
 
"Dry needling is a therapy that uses a thin needle to release painful knots in muscles"
 
It’s felt like the dead of winter since the beginning of the month, here in PA.

It’s going to be a test. Would be nice to get that notch.
 
