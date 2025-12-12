TJ Watt out against Miami on Monday Night

dolfan91
Class Clown
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 40,825
- Reaction score
- 119,783
- Location
- New Jersey
Partial Pneumothorax (collapse lung) treatment methodology recovery time depends on the severity of the pneumothorax. He may be out a few days, or he may be out longer. Wish the guy a quick recovery.Watt has a partially collapsed lung after a dry needling treatment session. "Recovery timeline is still TBD, but all went well and he is being released from the hospital today".
He's definitely out Monday night.Partial Pneumothorax (collapse lung) treatment methodology recovery time depends on the severity of the pneumothorax. He may be out a few days, or he may be out longer. Wish the guy a quick recovery.
When I saw that TJ Watt surpassed his bro in sacks/stats/etc I was surprised. I knew he’s been good but I didn’t notice he’s been THAT good.