TNF Bills vs Texans.

CA Dolfan
Dolphin fan since '72
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 9, 2002
- Messages
- 8,866
- Reaction score
- 6,280
- Location
- Northern California
Let’s go Texans! Yee haw!
You ever see the movie Unfaithful with Richard Gere and Diana Lane? Intense movie.I've got Cook in fantasy. Good start for me. As for the game, I really don't care how things go. I'm betting I turn on a movie before halftime.
That pump and dump style of a thread you opened is low key sinister. Hype up the traumatized fanbase so when we ultimately not make the playoffs revel in our misery.I’m only kidding guys about rooting for Buffalo, trying to get a rise out of you all.
WowI’m only kidding guys about rooting for Buffalo, trying to get a rise out of you all.
Whenever I see Easy Rider quoted my post I immediately cringe.Wow
You’re so edgy
He’s ok it looks like.Allen slammed his head again…..no problem.