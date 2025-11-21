 TNF Bills vs Texans. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

TNF Bills vs Texans.

DrMultimedia said:
I've got Cook in fantasy. Good start for me. 😀 As for the game, I really don't care how things go. I'm betting I turn on a movie before halftime.
You ever see the movie Unfaithful with Richard Gere and Diana Lane? Intense movie.
 
GBpackers10 said:
I’m only kidding guys about rooting for Buffalo, trying to get a rise out of you all.😂😂
That pump and dump style of a thread you opened is low key sinister. Hype up the traumatized fanbase so when we ultimately not make the playoffs revel in our misery.

Sinister man sinister.
 
I mean I hate the bills and I will always root against them..
But Texans are a direct competition for a wildcard spot .. if we keep winning we need them jaguars, KC and chargers to lose
 
