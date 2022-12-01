 TNF gameday thread Pats vs Bills | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

TNF gameday thread Pats vs Bills

I hadn't checked who was on TNF until now.... it makes me ill saying this but......Go Pats!
puke GIF
 
I'm not rooting for NE to win....I'm just rooting for Buffalo to lose
 
Pulling for the Bills or Pats at any time is like hoping you only get crabs from a chick rather than chlamydia...

But...hope the Pats win.
 
If we are rooting for pats then I assume we are confident we are going to win enough games where getting a wc spot won't be a problem.
Because if pats lose tonight they will be in big hole and it will be hard for them to catch us for wc. It would almost take one team out of wilcard race and let it come down to the chargers bengals and jets plus the team that comes in second in our division. Pats winning keeps their wc changes alive. I am not sure if I want that. I guess I am really worried about the last 6 games and hoping we are not in a position where we lose some games and are scrambling for the wc spot.
 
Pats win would be best case.

When Miami Beats the Jets in week 18, Miami would own all the tiebreaker in the division.

Pats winning tonight would allow Miami to lose to Buffalo but still have the tie breaker for division record.

If Miami loses, Sunday they would own the tie breakers against Buffalo and Pats.

They would just have to take care of business against the Jets.

A pats win allows Miami to lose 2 games and still have a tie breaking advantage and would control their own destiny in weeks 17 and 18.

So in short...... Go pats
 
bane said:
If we are rooting for pats then I assume we are confident we are going to win enough games where getting a wc spot won't be a problem.
Because if pats lose tonight they will be in big hole and it will be hard for them to catch us for wc. It would almost take one team out of wilcard race and let it come down to the chargers bengals and jets plus the team that comes in second in our division. Pats winning keeps their wc changes alive. I am not sure if I want that. I guess I am really worried about the last 6 games and hoping we are not in a position where we lose some games and are scrambling for the wc spot.
I’m rooting for the Pats because I want to win the AFC East. Getting the Bills to 8-4 and 0-3 in the AFC East would be huge.
 
