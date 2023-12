I’ve been rooting for the Jets (and Pats) for the last couple weeks anyway, minus one game, nothing new for me.



In addition to wanting the Browns to lose for obvious reasons, every win really hurts the Jets (and Pats) in the draft.



Thankfully the Jets and Pats play each other next week so one of them will take another tumble in the draft. I think I’m rooting for the Pats in that one.



Jets will fall as low as 16th with another win, although more like 14th or 15th as all those 7 win teams won’t all lose.



Would be nice to see New England picking 6th or 7th when they had the second pick in the bag.