I think age is relative. They aren’t asking Fangio to line up and take snaps. He seems to be in good health and his mind appears shape. As some who is 7 years older than Fangio, I have to deal with a bit of arthritis in my lower back and right knee but I still have a great memory and after getting up in the morning and spending about an hour on the heating pad and tens machine, I can still do most things I did 30 years ago.