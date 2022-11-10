To Defer or Not to Defer?

Dolph N.Fan
Since this always seems to be debated:
Dolphins opponents opening drives:
VS NE: 8 PLAYS, 53 YARDS, 5:08- DRIVE ENDED IN INT
*@ BAL: 18 PLAYS, 74 YARDS, 10:52- TURNOVER ON DOWNS
VS BUF: 10 PLAYS, 76 YARDS, 5:57- TOUCHDOWN
*@ CIN: 9 PLAYS, 75 YARDS, 4:41- TOUCHDOWN
*@ NYJ: 4 PLAYS, 19 YARDS, 2:12- PUNT
VS MIN: 3 PLAYS, 8 YARDS, 1:30- PUNT
VS PIT: 3 PLAYS, 7 YARDS, 1:14- PUNT
*@ DET: 5 PLAYS, 75 YARDS, 2:01- TOUCHDOWN
*@ CHI: 8 PLAYS, 61 YARDS, 3:57- FIELD GOAL
*MIAMI DEFERRED TO 2ND HALF.
Opponents average 7.5 plays, 49.7 yards, 4:10 minutes, 2.66 pts on their opening offensive possession vs Miami.
So the first time the Miami offense comes on the field, they were already trailing 5 times.
The PIT game is the only game so far where Miami had the ball first.
Dolphins Drives to Open the 2nd half:
VS NE 3 PLAYS, 8 YARDS, 1:55-PUNT (MIA LEAD 17-0 BEFORE DRIVE)
@ BAL 12 PLAYS, 75 YARDS, 7:08 TOUCHDOWN (MIA TRAILED 28-7 BEFORE DRIVE)
VS BUF 4 PLAYS, 21 YARDS, 1:58 PUNT (GAME TIED 14-14 BEFORE DRIVE)
@ CIN 3 PLAYS, -5 YARDS, 1:30 PUNT (MIA TRAILED 14-12 BEFORE DRIVE)
@NYJ 11 PLAYS, 47 YARDS, 6:20 FIELD GOAL (MIA TRAILED 19-14 BEFORE DRIVE)
VS MIN 4 PLAYS, 9 YARDS, 1:37 TURNOVER ON DOWNS (MIA TRAILED 10-3 BEFORE DRIVE)
VS PIT (PIT OPENED 2ND HALF ON OFFENSE)
@ DET 9 PLAYS, 75 YARDS, 5:49 TOUCHDOWN (MIA TRAILED 27-17 BEFORE DRIVE)
@ CHI 4 PLAYS, 75 YARDS. 2:13 TOUCHDOWN (MIA LEAD 21-17 BEFORE DRIVE)
Miami averages 6.25 plays, 38.12 yards, 3:33 minutes, 3 pts on their drives when they start the 2nd half on offense first
Here are the net differences each time:
vs NE: 0 (NE Didn't score on their opening drive, MIA didn't score on their opening 2nd half drive)
@ BAL: +7
VS BUF: -7
@ CIN:-7
@ NYJ:+3
VS MIN:-0
@ DET:0
@ CHI:+4
So defer or not to defer, which is more beneficial to miami?
