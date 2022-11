To Defer or Not to Defer?

DRIVE ENDED IN INT

Since this always seems to be debated:Dolphins opponents opening drives:VS NE: 8 PLAYS, 53 YARDS, 5:08-*@ BAL: 18 PLAYS, 74 YARDS, 10:52-VS BUF: 10 PLAYS, 76 YARDS, 5:57-*@ CIN: 9 PLAYS, 75 YARDS, 4:41-*@ NYJ: 4 PLAYS, 19 YARDS, 2:12-VS MIN: 3 PLAYS, 8 YARDS, 1:30-VS PIT: 3 PLAYS, 7 YARDS, 1:14-*@ DET: 5 PLAYS, 75 YARDS, 2:01-*@ CHI: 8 PLAYS, 61 YARDS, 3:57-*MIAMI DEFERRED TO 2ND HALF.Opponents average 7.5 plays, 49.7 yards, 4:10 minutes, 2.66 pts on their opening offensive possession vs Miami.So the first time the Miami offense comes on the field, they were already trailing 5 times.The PIT game is the only game so far where Miami had the ball first.Dolphins Drives to Open the 2nd half:VS NE 3 PLAYS, 8 YARDS, 1:55-(MIA LEAD 17-0 BEFORE DRIVE)@ BAL 12 PLAYS, 75 YARDS, 7:08(MIA TRAILED 28-7 BEFORE DRIVE)VS BUF 4 PLAYS, 21 YARDS, 1:58(GAME TIED 14-14 BEFORE DRIVE)@ CIN 3 PLAYS, -5 YARDS, 1:30(MIA TRAILED 14-12 BEFORE DRIVE) @NYJ 11 PLAYS, 47 YARDS, 6:20(MIA TRAILED 19-14 BEFORE DRIVE)VS MIN 4 PLAYS, 9 YARDS, 1:37(MIA TRAILED 10-3 BEFORE DRIVE)VS PIT (PIT OPENED 2ND HALF ON OFFENSE)@ DET 9 PLAYS, 75 YARDS, 5:49(MIA TRAILED 27-17 BEFORE DRIVE)@ CHI 4 PLAYS, 75 YARDS. 2:13(MIA LEAD 21-17 BEFORE DRIVE)Miami averages 6.25 plays, 38.12 yards, 3:33 minutes, 3 pts on their drives when they start the 2nd half on offense firstHere are the net differences each time:vs NE: 0 (NE Didn't score on their opening drive, MIA didn't score on their opening 2nd half drive)@ BAL: +7VS BUF: -7@ CIN:-7@ NYJ:+3VS MIN:-0@ DET:0@ CHI:+4So defer or not to defer, which is more beneficial to miami?