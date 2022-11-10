To Defer or Not to Defer?

I always prefer we defer, as it feels good knowing you get the ball first in the 2nd half, and can potentially double down at the end of H1. IF, big if, you stop their opening drive, it feels like an immediate advantage, almost like a home team in MLB when they stop the visitors in the top of the inning during extra innings. I always say we have 6 outs left, they only have 3. That said, I'm OCD and also break shit and scare dogs during fins games.