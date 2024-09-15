To Get Off the Tua CTE Drama for a Minute - Anyone Watching the Titans-Jets Game?

BrowardDolfan
Should the NFL start a point shaving investigation into Will Levis? 2 weeks in a row with totally inexplicable turnovers.
Yeah, you need to question the decision-making of anyone who puts mayo in his coffee instead of milk and wears cologne that smells like mayo.It's just his mayonnaise endorsement.
Yes. I wasn't talking about that TO though. I'm talking about him attempting to roll the ball on the ground to his RB when they were inside the Jets' 10 yard line early in the game. It took at least 3 points off the board for Tenn. That on top of the backhanded gift of a pick six against the Bears last week to lose the game make him look either absolutely moronic or in the bag for those involved in wagering on games.He sucks. But Treylon Burks has to win that jump ball, too.
Did the same thing in college. Not a smart QB.Should the NFL start a point shaving investigation into Will Levis? 2 weeks in a row with totally inexplicable turnovers.
