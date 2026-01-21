To Keep or Not to Keep?

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
The Miami Dolphins may not have much of a choice with the salary cap situation. But if you could keep Chubb or Jackson, which would you prefer?
Both are good players, but both have been injury prone.
Even with Chubb, the Dolphins have to find pass rushers. If Jackson is kept, Miami could concentrate on solidifying the guard position. If not, it opens up a need at right tackle and guard.
It's a near total rebuild anyway you look at it, and Sullivan's list of players to build around is pretty eye opening. Specifically, no Tua or Ewers. I guess you start there at quarterback.
Anyway, there should be good draft possibilities at 11 to essentially replace Chubb or Jackson.
