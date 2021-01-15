 To the members that came here from the other site | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

To the members that came here from the other site

Status
Not open for further replies.
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Go Fins
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
42,105
Reaction score
81,319
Some really fine posters and a few who are bringing only negative crap

We don't need that and you will be weeded out and banned from posting here

If you don't care for Tua fine but make your points with stats and links

If you can not back up what you post it will be deleted and you may be banned from the site if all you post is negative stuff

We all get along here even when we disagree

It is your responsibility to to meet our standard not the other way around and if you don't try to fit in we don't need you here period
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top Bottom