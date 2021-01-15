To the members that came here from the other site

Some really fine posters and a few who are bringing only negative crap



We don't need that and you will be weeded out and banned from posting here



If you don't care for Tua fine but make your points with stats and links



If you can not back up what you post it will be deleted and you may be banned from the site if all you post is negative stuff



We all get along here even when we disagree



It is your responsibility to to meet our standard not the other way around and if you don't try to fit in we don't need you here period