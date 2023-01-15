To think some of you wanted Mike D fired???!!!!

If Teddy is healthy.... I hope we start SkylarLet's see how the Thompson detractors will hate on him. I'm just looking forward to what their reasons are for how bad he supposedly is!!
Why not Tua? If we win, would t he be healthy enough to play the next game?If Teddy is healthy.... I hope we start Skylar
Well yes Tua obviously.Why not Tua? If we win, would t he be healthy enough to play the next game?
He blowsI'd be banned if I used the language some of you deserve.
3rd string QB
Best, playoff performance by a Dolphin team since the 1990s. Suck it up fellas.
Welcome to block troll.He blows
He can’t even manage a game 18 games in
He‘s not a play caller. End of conversation. A real play caller gets his plays in. This guy still has these problems multiple times a game even up to today