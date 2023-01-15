 To think some of you wanted Mike D fired???!!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

To think some of you wanted Mike D fired???!!!!

eMCee85

eMCee85

Let's see how the Thompson detractors will hate on him. I'm just looking forward to what their reasons are for how bad he supposedly is!!
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Bumrush said:
I'd be banned if I used the language some of you deserve.

3rd string QB
Best, playoff performance by a Dolphin team since the 1990s. Suck it up fellas.
He blows
He can’t even manage a game 18 games in
He‘s not a play caller. End of conversation. A real play caller gets his plays in. This guy still has these problems multiple times a game even up to today
 
Bumrush

Bumrush

EasyRider said:
He blows
He can’t even manage a game 18 games in
He‘s not a play caller. End of conversation. A real play caller gets his plays in. This guy still has these problems multiple times a game even up to today
Welcome to block troll.
 
