To think

tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
18,045
Reaction score
16,274
Location
NJ
Only as early as 3 weeks ago, after we saw the schedule, and how brutal a start it might look for us, most of us said if we come out of these brutal 4 game with a 2-2 record, we will be in pretty good shape for the season, and maybe reaching the playoffs.

Well, we are already 2-0, with a slightly reasonable chance of maybe beating in an upset the odds on favorite Team to represent the AFC, to go 3-0.

Even if things go as most expect, and we don't beat the Bills, looking at how the Bengals have looked, we still have a good chance of ending the 1st quarter of the season with a 3-1 record...If things go as expected.

Goes to show you, just because a part of a schedule looks brutal, does not mean it will be.

Best part of all this, the Dolphins team we are looking at now, will probably be no where the team we will be seeing in the 2nd half of the season, so this could be quite a ride for us this season...Enjoy it. 😃
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,406
Reaction score
37,265
Location
Bahamas
vagrantprodigy said:
I won't believe we beat the Bills until they go out and do it. I'm hoping for 3-1 and beating the Bengals at this point.
Which would be pretty good.

Most here were predicting 1-3. 2-2 would be a tad disappointing because I think the Bengals are beatable.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
18,045
Reaction score
16,274
Location
NJ
andyahs said:
Which would be pretty good.

Most here were predicting 1-3. 2-2 would be a tad disappointing because I think the Bengals are beatable.
100% agree. After seeing the Jets beat a Steelers team that upset the Bengals, there is no way we can feel OK, if we lose to the Bengals.

I know it does not work that way, and just because we beat the Ravens, who beat the Jets, who beat the Steelers, who beat the Bengals (Lol...That was a mouthful), does not mean Miami will be facing the same Bengals team.

Miami and Cincinnati are going in different direction, so that has to be a win.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
5,143
Reaction score
10,428
Location
San Antonio
The
tay0365 said:
100% agree. After seeing the Jets beat a Steelers team that upset the Bengals, there is no way we can feel OK, if we lose to the Bengals.

I know it does not work that way, and just because we beat the Ravens, who beat the Jets, who beat the Steelers, who beat the Bengals (Lol...That was a mouthful), does not mean Miami will be facing the same Bengals team.

Miami and Cincinnati are going in different direction, so that has to be a win.
Jets beat the Browns. The Cheaters beat the Steelers.
 
IMAWriter

IMAWriter

Resident Curmudgeon
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2006
Messages
395
Reaction score
549
Location
Brentwood(Nashville'burb)TN
tay0365 said:
Only as early as 3 weeks ago, after we saw the schedule, and how brutal a start it might look for us, most of us said if we come out of these brutal 4 game with a 2-2 record, we will be in pretty good shape for the season, and maybe reaching the playoffs.

Well, we are already 2-0, with a slightly reasonable chance of maybe beating in an upset the odds on favorite Team to represent the AFC, to go 3-0.

Even if things go as most expect, and we don't beat the Bills, looking at how the Bengals have looked, we still have a good chance of ending the 1st quarter of the season with a 3-1 record...If things go as expected.

Goes to show you, just because a part of a schedule looks brutal, does not mean it will be.

Best part of all this, the Dolphins team we are looking at now, will probably be no where the team we will be seeing in the 2nd half of the season, so this could be quite a ride for us this season...Enjoy it. 😃
On the other hand.. there are always two… a couple teams in the schedule look better than they did pre season. The other, and more depressing thing will be: after the Bengals game the regular season will be nearly a quarter over!! NFL… the shortest feeling season in sports… college football next.
 
R

rafael

Hall Of Famer
Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2002
Messages
9,235
Reaction score
7,108
Location
Sparks, NV
I don't tend to do any game by game preseason projections, but when I looked at the schedule I did expect that we'd come out of this stretch at least 2-2 and probably 3-1. I also thought it was far more likely that we'd be 4-0 than 0-4.

Regardless of what happens this weekend, I fully expect a strong showing in terms of wins over the remainder of the season.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
22,873
Reaction score
26,466
vagrantprodigy said:
I won't believe we beat the Bills until they go out and do it. I'm hoping for 3-1 and beating the Bengals at this point.
Honestly it’s the best perspective. Obviously we all hope we can go out and beat the Bills. It’s a strong bar early in the season. If they can beat them then it says so much including they can beat just about anyone in the NFL.

A lose and depending on how they lose raises questions.
 
A

A1.

Club Member
Joined
Feb 23, 2017
Messages
2,725
Reaction score
3,966
DrMultimedia said:
Yeah, I hope we beat the Bengals. Still pretty tough with a such a short week on the road.
Yeah that’s a tough one regardless of how cincy looks. Thursday away teams struggle

They’re also unveiling the white helmet which doesn’t matter but that will be a packed house full of energy

I’ll be at the game first dolphins game in 15-20 years
 
Ninja Foot

Ninja Foot

"Call me Mistery, I mystify"
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 20, 2004
Messages
675
Reaction score
1,243
2-0 IS amazing, and while I do expect continuing improvement as the season elapses, I have determined for myself that, the season is too new for Kool-Aid just yet.

ETA: ...and before I get thrown into the "Tua hater" pit.

I am optimistic, but fool me once, shame on you, fool me 79 times and you'll believe in anything.

I'll root optimistically WITHOUT expectation. Let's see where this ride goes.

Fins Up!!!
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
8,170
Reaction score
9,534
How bout we look big picture

Play all backups against the bills, and start game planning and resting to beat the bengals on a short week :)

3-1
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
19,921
Reaction score
60,580
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
djphinfan said:
How bout we look big picture

Play all backups against the bills, and start game planning and resting to beat the bengals on a short week :)

3-1
lucious lyon wtf GIF
 
