To win games, you have to win the game and not lose the game

Thank you Mike. That is literally one of the best quotes I have ever heard

Mike, here is some help to frame your speeches in terms of a sales pitch, to be more in line with the owner and the GM!

"Our system doesn’t just help you win—it helps you avoid losing. Because in competitive environments, victory isn’t earned by brilliance alone. It’s secured by consistency, precision, and the refusal to self-sabotage. Our leadership gives you the tools to do both: win the game, and not lose it. And with every iteration, our systems evolve—refined for reliability, tuned for impact, and aligned with long-term success of winning the SB."

Because, all that matters is the sales pitch. You have to get them to sign on the dotted line!
 
I get it, but I still remember FistPump and his 10? rules for RTan in the RZ. Yes, play not to lose, but not at the expense of trying to win. was it Jimmy Johnson . . . if you want to be great, you have to take chances
 
Last week I was told leave him alone he has an undiagnosed speech impediment. I am sure this week I will be told leave him alone he was dropped on his head as a baby.
 
He is so socially akward. I think what he meant to say, and should have said was, before you win a game, you have to not beat yourself. Or some crap like that.
 
For the love of God the next coach we get better know how to speak properly, Flores was terrible as well, he said "trust the process" every 2 minutes
 
