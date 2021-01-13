Today in history...January 13, 1974 - Super Bowl VIII

Strange game because there was almost zero tension locally during the build up, in such contrast to a year earlier. It looked like a perfect matchup for the Dolphins and played out that way.



I had predicted at least 250 yards rushing and thought that was low. The game started out that way then Miami got a bit complacent after the first drive of the second half and mostly played defense and field position for the remainder.



Shula had a really lousy history in the second halves of Super Bowls. Two touchdowns total, I believe, in 6 games. One with the Colts during the 16-7 loss to the Jets, and the third quarter touchdown in this game. Nothing against the Cowboys, Redskins, Redskins again or 49ers.



I had never heard that trend until my first year in Las Vegas, the 1984 football season. Miami was somehow put up -3.5 and even -4 at halftime against the 49ers. It looked totally ridiculous the way San Francisco had dominated the second quarter. My friend Super Dave from Toronto ran to the window to bet huge on the 49ers. He came back and said, "If you can watch that game and not bet the 49ers at that number, I don't know why you are in this town." Then he started laughing and detailed Shula's second half Super Bowl woes. That was a jarring year in many respects as I sensed I was surrounded by guys who knew lots of stuff I didn't know.